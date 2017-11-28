Jeff Wachtel Named President of NBCUniversal International Studios

NBCUniversal Cable veteran Jeff Wachtel is heading across the Pond to serve as president of NBCUniversal International Studios.

Wachtel had been chief content officer for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and head of Universal Cable Productions since 2013. With the move to London, he will oversee NBCU International’s portfolio of production companies and manage the development of formats and content partnerships for the Peacock. He will report to Kevin MacLellan, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global distribution and international.

“The ability to produce for a local and a global audience is key to the future success of any major production company,” MacLellan said. “Jeff is one of the few creative executives in the business who has proven time and again that he can deliver shows that work on both planes. Working with him closely over the years, my team and I have always found him to be incredibly collaborative and sensitive to what works best for our international audiences.”

Wachtel replaces Michael Edelstein as head of NBCUniversal’s international TV content strategy. Edelstein announced in October his plan to step down at year’s end after seven years in the post.

NBCUniversal International Studios is home to several busy production banners, including the U.K.’s Carnival Films (“Downton Abbey”), Working Title Television, Monkey Kingdom, and David Heyman’s Heyday TV.

“Nothing can top my experience helping to grow USA and then UCP into hugely successful enterprises,” Wachtel said. “The only thing that could be more exciting is the adventure of moving to London and working with our great international folks to help take that business to the next level.”