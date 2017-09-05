Jeff Olde Departs as E! Programming Head

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Jeff Olde
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Olde is departing his post as exec VP of programming and development at E!, the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. The exec announced his exit in a memo to staff Tuesday:

After 4 1/2 fabulous years as head of programming and development, it is time for me to say goodbye to E! and chart my next adventure. E! is such a fun and special brand. It’s been an absolute blast not only developing and making the shows, but because of the wonderful and talented people across all departments.

Together, we launched E! into the scripted world with hit shows “The Royals” and “The Arrangement.” We kept the Kardashian machine running through incredible twists, turns and spinoffs.  We set the gold standard around the world with our famous red carpet shows, and we launched numerous new hit series that fixed countless, crazy “Botched” plastic surgeries, made over one hundred celebrities cry on “Hollywood Medium” and, let’s face it, we helped the world one “Rich Kid” at a time. We got to live in “Mariah’s World” and in “The Life Of Kylie” and we found fascinating takes on the sports world with “Divas” and “WAGS.”  We took our stories to 160 counties, translated into 24 different languages as TV’s leading pop culture global brand. We also mourned the death of our beloved Joan, and drank tequila on the good days and the bad days, and, well Wednesdays.

It’s been an amazing ride and I’m so grateful to all the departments, show producers and mostly to my passionate team led by Damla Dogan and Leela Pon who take risks, deliver amazing work, and have made me laugh every single day. It has been a pleasure and honor to work alongside your talented group. You are all some of the very best in the biz and I can’t wait to see where you take E! next.

May our paths cross many times.

Cheers and thank you,

Jeff

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad