Jeff Olde Departs as E! Programming Head

Jeff Olde is departing his post as exec VP of programming and development at E!, the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. The exec announced his exit in a memo to staff Tuesday:

After 4 1/2 fabulous years as head of programming and development, it is time for me to say goodbye to E! and chart my next adventure. E! is such a fun and special brand. It’s been an absolute blast not only developing and making the shows, but because of the wonderful and talented people across all departments.

Together, we launched E! into the scripted world with hit shows “The Royals” and “The Arrangement.” We kept the Kardashian machine running through incredible twists, turns and spinoffs. We set the gold standard around the world with our famous red carpet shows, and we launched numerous new hit series that fixed countless, crazy “Botched” plastic surgeries, made over one hundred celebrities cry on “Hollywood Medium” and, let’s face it, we helped the world one “Rich Kid” at a time. We got to live in “Mariah’s World” and in “The Life Of Kylie” and we found fascinating takes on the sports world with “Divas” and “WAGS.” We took our stories to 160 counties, translated into 24 different languages as TV’s leading pop culture global brand. We also mourned the death of our beloved Joan, and drank tequila on the good days and the bad days, and, well Wednesdays.

It’s been an amazing ride and I’m so grateful to all the departments, show producers and mostly to my passionate team led by Damla Dogan and Leela Pon who take risks, deliver amazing work, and have made me laugh every single day. It has been a pleasure and honor to work alongside your talented group. You are all some of the very best in the biz and I can’t wait to see where you take E! next.

May our paths cross many times.

Cheers and thank you,

Jeff