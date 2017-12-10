Jeff Glor to Interview French President Emmanuel Marcon on ‘CBS Evening News’

Jeff Glor will interview French President Emmanuel Marcon on Monday’s broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” a big “get” for the anchor early in his new tenure on the program, which has long emphasized coverage of international affairs.

Glor, who started as anchor on the program Monday, December 4, recently traveled to California to cover the outbreak of wildfires near Los Angeles. He is expected to interview Marcon on Monday. The broadcast will originate from Paris. Glor will anchor from Élysée Palace. Marcon, 39 years old, is the youngest person to win the office of President in France, and has been viewed as a key player in global affairs as right-wing political factions try to gain more power across Europe.

“The world has changed considerably in the two years since the Paris accord,” said Glor. “Whether it’s Texas, California, or France, our goal is to be where news is happening. I look forward to speaking with President Macron.” CBS News announced the interview during Sunday’s broadcast of “Face the Nation.”

Glor will sit down with Macron for his only American network television interview ahead of the One Planet Summit. The interview will also be surface Monday on CBSN, the new unit’s streaming service and on CBSNews.com. More of the interview will be broadcast Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”