Jeff Glor’s Run on ‘CBS Evening News’ to Start December 4

CBS News has set Monday, December 4, as the start date for the next era of “CBS Evening News.”

The network has begun to run promos for Glor’s soon-to-start tenure, which is expected to make the evening-news broadcast more a part of CBS News’ digital efforts and place more emphasis on a group of CBS News correspondents who will appear regularly on the evening broadcast.

Glor inherits a broadcast that has remained in third place behind ABC’s “World News Tonight” and NBC’s “NBC Nightly News” in both overall audience and the viewership most desired by advertisers in news programming, people between 25 and 54. He takes the reins from Scott Pelley, who inherited the desk from Katie Couric (and Bob Schieffer, who filled in for a period). CBS earlier this year assigned Pelley to work full-time at “60 Minutes” – he had for several years split his attention between the Sunday newsmagazine and the evening broadcast – in an effort to find new ways to goose the audience for the venerable weekday evening program. Anthony Mason has served as interim anchor for “CBS Evening News.”

Glor has been part of CBS News for the past decade, serving at times as an anchor on weekends of the evening newscast, at a previous iteration of CBS’ morning programming, and on CBSN, the news unit’s streaming service.

Glor joins the evening-news race at a time when the format’s relevance is constantly being called into question. More viewers who might normally tune into a wrap up of the day’s most important events are not able to tune in when the broadcasts are on, thanks to longer working hours and the commutes that accompany them. Average viewership for the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts was roughly flat in 2016, down 1% from the year-earlier period to about 23.75 million, according to Pew Research Center analysis of Nielsen data. In 2008, that figure stood at 27.77 million. Even so, the three broadcasts capture a significant chunk of audience. For any network, 24 million people, or a portion of it, is nothing to dismiss.

Glor, 42 years old, has in recent months reported from Alaska, covering permafrost degradation, and in Jackson, WY, to cover the recent solar eclipse. He has filed from earthquake-torn Haiti, in Iraq while embedded with the U.S. military and from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Before joining CBS News, Glor was the weekend evening news anchor and a weekday reporter for WHDH-TV Boston, and prior to that, worked as an anchor and reporter for WSTM-TV in Syracuse.