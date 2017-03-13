Jeff Daniels is set to star as the head of the FBI’s New York counterterrorism unit in the Hulu drama “The Looming Tower.”

Daniels will play a bull-headed FBI veteran who is rightly convinced that the U.S. has been targeted for attack by al-Qaida and is frustrated by the competitiveness and lack of cooperation among other law enforcement agencies.

“Looming Tower” hails from Legendary Television and is exec produced by director Alex Gibney and writer Dan Futterman (“Foxcatcher”). It’s based on the Pulitzer-winning expose by Lawrence Wright on the in-fighting among the FBI and CIA in the years leading up to 9/11. Wright is also an exec producer.

Daniels’ John O’Neil character is billed as a married man with a taste for food and drink, and girlfriends on the side.

Hulu gave a 10-episode order to “Looming Tower” in September.

Daniels won the lead drama actor Emmy in 2013 for his role in HBO’s “The Newsroom.” His recent movie credits include “The Martian,” “Steve Jobs,” and “Dumb and Dumber To.”