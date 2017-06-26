Jason Richman Inks New Two-Year Overall Deal with ABC Studios

Jason Richman has signed a new two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richman will develop new television projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. Most recently, Richman wrote for the Civil War drama “Mercy Street” on PBS. He also created the series “Detroit 187” for ABC, and executive produced the ABC drama “Lucky 7” for the network as well. On the feature film side, he has written the screenplays for Kevin Costner’s “Swing Vote,” Nicolas Cage’s “Bangkok Dangerous,” and the Chris Rock-Anthony Hopkins thriller “Bad Company.”

He is repped by CAA, Concoff Entertainment, Chris Bucci and Steve Savisky at Savisky, Satin & Bacon and attorneys Warren Dern and Jim Gilio.

This is the latest deal for ABC Studios in the past few weeks. “Wonder Woman” screenwriter Allan Heinberg recently signed an overall development deal with ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios. The agreement includes a script deal for “Adult Behavior,” a comedic drama based on the 2015 Russell T. Davies British TV series “Cucumber” and “Banana.”

Heinberg developed, wrote, and served as showrunner on ABC’s “The Catch,” starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause. The series, produced by ABC Studios and Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, was canceled by the network in May after two seasons. The series followed the cat-and-mouse game between L.A.’s top private investigator, Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos), and the man she loves, Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause), the world’s most formidable con artist.

Prior to that, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris signed a four-year extension to his overall deal at the studio. He last signed an overall three-year deal in 2015, which at that time, would take him through mid-2018. In addition to staying on “Black-ish,” Barris will also develop new projects for network, cable and streaming service under his new ABC Studios deal.