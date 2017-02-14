ABC has set the leads for two of its comedy pilots: Jason Biggs will star in “Charlie Foxtrot,” and Natalie Morales will star in “Losing It.”

Biggs will play the title role in “Charlie Foxtrot,” which follows Captain Charlie Taylor, a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg, who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.

Morales will star in the comedy “Losing It,” playing the role of Charlie — not to be confused with Biggs’ character name in a different pilot.

Losing It” is about three adult siblings and their parents who – between their minds, their marriages, their freedom, and life – are all losing it in different ways. Morales will play the adopted sister who is a baker.

