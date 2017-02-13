David Lynch’s rebooted “Twin Peaks,” will be broadcast in Japan by leading premium pay TV broadcaster WOWOW. The show is part of a three-show, first-broadcast licensing agreement between WOWOW and CBS Studios International, announced Monday.

The deal also sees WOWOW taking the top new U.S. drama “Bull” and acclaimed murder-mystery series “American Gothic.” All three shows will be aired on the Japanese’s broadcaster’s Prime Channel which is already home to other Showtime and CBS hits including “The Affair,” “Zoo” and “Elementary.”

It marks a coming home for “Twin Peaks” in Japan. The cult show formed part of WOWOW’s original line-up when it launched in 1991.

“For the millions of WOWOW subscribers who have been watching the company’s programming since its launch 25 years ago, the new “Twin Peaks” will reignite great memories of the original series that helped audiences identify WOWOW as a destination for the highest quality entertainment, due to its tremendous popularity,” said Hitoshi Yamamoto, general manager of WOWOW’s programming division.

“We know that the latest iteration of “Twin Peaks” will captivate and delight an even larger WOWOW audience today, and we are delighted to expand a great partnership with CBS Studios International, whose American television series are amongst the most popular and highly regarded in the world,” he added.

All 18-episodes of Showtime’s new “Twin Peaks” are directed by Lynch, picking up 25 years on from events of the first series and reuniting original series’ stars including Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Madchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie, Everett McGill, Kimmy Robertson and Russ Tamblyn.

“Twin Peaks” return has proven a magnet for Hollywood stars, also boasting appearances by Robert Forster, Jim Belushi, Monica Bellucci, Michael Cera, Ashley Judd, David Koechner, Jane Levy, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts and Lynch regular Laura Dern among others. It is written and executive produced by original creators Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.

“Bull” has proved an instant hit in the U.S. becoming the top rated show of the new season, averaging 16.0 million viewers, and the second highest rated broadcast drama behind “NCIS.” With live plus 7-day lift, “Bull”’s premiere delivered 20.5 million viewers.

It stars Michael Weatherly as a trial consultant and follows the exploits of the team at his trial consulting firm as they use psychology, human intuition and high tech data to create winning strategies that will help their clients to win. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Chris Jackson co-star. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Amblin Television and Stage 29 Productions.

“American Gothic” follows the story of a prominent Boston family reeling in the wake of the discovery that someone in their midst is linked to an infamous string of murders. It stars Juliet Rylance, Antony Starr, Virginia Madsen, Justin Chatwin, Megan Ketch, Elliot Knight, Stephanie Leonidas and Gabriel Bateman. It is executive produced by Corinne Brinkerhoff, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, James Frey and Todd Cohen and produced by CBS Television Studios.