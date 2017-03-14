Jane Lynch has signed on to NBC’s multicam project “Relatively Happy,” Variety has learned.

Lynch will play Bobbi Martin, a fast-living, Scotch-drinking, three-piece-suit–wearing, womanizing divorce attorney who is Henry’s (former “SNL”-er Jon Rudnitsky) boss, mentor and “father” figure.

Executive producers and writers Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof originally wrote the role for a man, until, the pair said, they realized Lynch was the perfect person for the job.

The pilot follows adult siblings Henry and Heather (Genevieve Angelson) who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingman, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.”

Mutchnick and Astrof wrote the half-hour pilot, which will be directed by legend James Burrows. Mutchnick, Astrof and Burrows are executive producers of the pilot, from Too Mutch Ink and Barge Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Lynch, best known for her series-long stint as Sue Sylvester on “Glee” and as the host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night,” will also be playing Janet Reno in Discovery’s upcoming miniseries “Manhunt” (formerly titled “Manifesto”). She is repped by UTA and attorney Adam Kaller.