Jana Winograde Joins Showtime as President of Business Operations

Jana Winograde has joined Showtime Networks as president of business operations. She will oversee Showtime’s production, program operations and business affairs teams, and lead the financial and business strategy relating to the acquisition, development and distribution of content.

Winograde joins the company from ABC Entertainment, where she was most recently executive VP, head of business operations.

In her new role, she will report to David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks.

“Jana is a tremendous addition to our leadership team, bringing an impeccable reputation as one of the industry’s most thoughtful business executives and dealmakers,” Nevins said. “She is perfectly suited to help broaden the ongoing evolution of Showtime – from its roots in domestic premium cable into a dynamic, global content company, with revenue sources across a broad array of worldwide platforms.”

Winograde is a 23-year veteran of ABC. As head of business operations, she oversaw the network’s business endeavors, including managing the network’s operating, development and programming budgets and playing a key role in strategic planning.

Showtime also announced Monday that veteran exec Steve Rogers has been promoted to executive VP, business affairs. He will succeed Melinda Benedek, who is set to retire at the end of the year.