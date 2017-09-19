Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in, Produce Funeral Home Comedy in Development at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Lee Curtis will star in and executive produce a new multi-cam comedy in development at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project, titled “Quality of Life” is described as a multi-generational sitcom set at a family-run funeral home, tackling life through the unique perspective that growing up in a funeral home gives you. Curtis will play the family matriarch. She and Janis Hirsch came up with the story for the project, with Hirsch writing the script. Both Curtis and Hirsch will also executive produce, along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Curtis will reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the upcoming “Halloween” film. Curtis’ character will have a final confrontation with Michael Myers, the ghoulish masked figure who has plagued her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Franchise mastermind John Carpenter will executive produce and serve as creative consultant. The film is being produced by Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions, and Miramax.

In addition to her role in the “Halloween” franchise, Curtis has starred in films such as “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Trading Places,” “My Girl,” and “True Lies,” which is currently being rebooted at Fox as a TV series. Should “Quality of Life” get picked up to series, it would mark a return to broadcast for Curtis, who recently appeared in both seasons of the Ryan Murphy-produced Fox anthology series “Scream Queens.” Her other recent TV roles include “New Girl” and “NCIS.”

Hirsch most recently served as a co-executive producer and writer on the Fox comedy “Til Death,” which ran for four seasons. Her other credits include “Will & Grace,” “My Wife and Kids,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Frasier,” and “Murphy Brown.”

Curtis, Hirsch, and the Tannenbaums are repped by CAA.