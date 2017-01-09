Showtime has given a series order to “White Famous,” a comedy starring Jay Pharoah that is based on Jamie Foxx’s early experiences as he made his name in the entertainment industry.

Pharoah plays an up-and-coming comedian who is trying to maintain his credibility with African-American fans while crossing over to become “white famous.” Foxx will have a recurring role in the series that is a co-production of Lionsgate TV and Showtime.

“Californication” creator Tom Kapinos is exec producer, writer and showrunner of the series described as a collaboration between Foxx and Kapinos. Megalyn Echikunwoke, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jacob Ming-Trent and Lonnie Chavis also star.

“Barbershop” director Tim Story is on board to helm the first episode.

The series order was unveiled Monday by Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif.