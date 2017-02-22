Another X-Men character has been cast in Fox’s Marvel pilot from Matt Nix and Bryan Singer.

Jamie Chung will star as Blink, the popular character from the comics with the power of teleportation, Variety has learned.

The untitled action-adventure series is a hot project at Fox with A-listers behind the scenes. Nix penned the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and Bryan Singer, who is on board to direct the pilot.

The pilot from 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel Television will focus on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Chung’s character Blink — real name Clarice Fong — is described as sarcastic, lively and a bit of a tomboy. Her naturally strong exuberance has taken a hit after a sudden and traumatic upheaval of her life. As she adjusts to the new people and places that are suddenly “home,” she is slowly becoming herself again.

Chung is the second series regular to sign onto the pilot. She joins Blair Redford (“Switched At Birth”) who will play another mutant, Sam, the strong-headed leader of the underground network. A slew of other superhero characters are currently in the process of being cast.

Should the X-Men pilot be greenlit to series, the show would mark Chung’s biggest broadcast project yet. She was a regular on NBC’s short-lived drama “Believe,” though the series was canceled after one season. She recently appeared on another superhero-based series at Fox with a recurring role on “Gotham.” She also played Mulan in an ongoing part on ABC’s “Once Upon A Time,” and will recur on Hulu’s upcoming season of “Casual.” Chung rose to fame as a contestant on “Real World” and is credited with becoming one of the most successful alums of the MTV reality show.

Chung is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts and attorney Todd Rubenstein of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.