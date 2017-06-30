Makers of CNN Sting Videos Say Mainstream Media Is ‘On Notice’

Project Veritas is dangling the prospect that it will release even more undercover videos that target mainstream news organizations. This news comes after the release this week of a series of secretly recorded conversations of CNN staffers.

Stephen Gordon, communications strategist for the group, said that earlier this year they “put a whole list of news organizations on notice.” He cited a statement made by the group’s founder, James O’Keefe, earlier this year at a Trump inaugural event, that “we are putting the mainstream media on notice.”

Russell Verney, the executive director of the group, said that they had no plans for major video released over the weekend, given the pending July 4 holiday.

In the latest video, a CNN associate producer, identified as Jimmy Carr, is heard calling Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, an “awful woman” and saying that she “looks like she got hit by a shovel.” In the video, Carr also is heard calling American voters “stupid as sh–.”

The video appeared to have been recorded at New York’s Landmarc restaurant in the Time Warner Center, where CNN has its New York headquarters. Carr, an associate producer on CNN’s morning show “New Day,” is drinking a beer as he converses with another man identified only as “PV Journalist 1.” CNN declined to comment. Earlier this week, CNN said in a statement that employees were entitled to their opinions.

Verney said that “as a general policy, we do research into where we want to do a story, and look for individuals we want to find information about online.” He said that Carr “probably wasn’t the first one approached” as they pursued the videos, and that what they were doing is working “our way up the chain.”

“A dream come true would be to have an undercover journalist at editorial board meetings every day,” he said.

Also this week, Project Veritas released another video of a second CNN producer, John Bonifield, who works in the health unit, in which he criticized the network’s focus on the Trump-Russia ties. And in yet another video, CNN commentator Van Jones is featured saying he believes the Russia investigation is a big “nothing burger.”

Gordon said that the footage released about CNN so far was all shot during the month of June.

Jones, in an op-ed for CNN.com, said that he was caught making the comment outside of CNN’s Los Angeles bureau. He called O’Keefe a purveyor of posting “fake, doctored videos.”