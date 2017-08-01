James Murdoch, James Baker to Keynote Paley International Council Summit

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox, and former Secretary of State James Baker are among the speakers set for the 22nd annual Paley International Council Summit in October.

The gathering brings together leaders from media, government and business for a dialogue on the state of the industry as well as global issue such as enhancing trade, safeguarding national security, and cyber security and sustaining economic growth.

“The 22nd Paley International Council Summit will once again feature the most prominent gathering of speakers, featuring the leading voices in media, technology, and government, each lending their unique perspective to what is certain to be important and enlightening conversations,” said Maureen Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center.

Murdoch will open the conference, which runs Oct. 25-26. Baker, who also previously served as White House Chief of Staff to President George H. W. Bush and as Secretary of Treasury, will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers lined up include HBO chief Richard Plepler, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, Turner chairman-CEO John Martin, Disney International chief Andy Bird, showrunner Tom Fontana, Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei and former NBA commissioner David Stern.

“The Paley International Council Summit is unique in providing a neutral platform to open discussions at the highest level in times of transformation, disruption, and opportunity with leaders who have shaped the industry and its future,” said Frank A. Bennack Jr., Paley Center chairman and executive vice chairman of Hearst.

