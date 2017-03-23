James Franco and Seth Rogen are teaming up — this time, behind the camera.

The duo is developing a ’90s teen drama with author and social media personality Kelly Oxford, who is writing the script, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hulu declined to comment on the project.

Franco and Rogen will serve as executive producers on the project that is in early development, along with Franco’s producing partner Vince Jolivette and Rogen’s longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. The hourlong series is currently untitled. Variety‘s source described the project as a teen show set in the 1990’s.

Funny enough, Franco and Rogen started working together on their own teen series in the ’90s, “Freaks and Geeks,” which was a comedy set in the ’80s.

To date, the pair has worked on a number of films together from “Pineapple Express” to “The Interview” to “This Is the End” and most recently, “The Disaster Artist,” which debuted at SXSW to rave reviews. The Hulu project marks Franco and Rogen’s first series production together, though both are currently at work on separate TV projects — Franco is gearing up for HBO’s upcoming series “The Deuce,” while Rogen and Goldberg are co-creators of AMC’s “Preacher.”

For Oxford, the Hulu project marks her latest TV development, following scripts that landed at CBS and NBC. The writer and blogger first gained recognition from her popularity on Twitter, and then parlayed her following into authoring books. She published her New York Times best-seller “Everything Is Perfect When You’re a Liar” in 2013, and is days away from releasing her second book, “When You Find Out the World Is Against You.”

UTA reps Franco, Rogen, and Goldberg. Oxford is repped by WME.