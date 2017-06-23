James Corden and Seth Rogen Deliver Pizza to Unsuspecting L.A. Residents

In a bit that could hardly take place anywhere but Los Angeles, James Corden and Seth Rogen delivered pizzas to unsuspecting residents around the city.

Thursday’s “Late Late Show” sketch “Mystery Pizza Box” did, however, come with a catch. The comedic duo offered customers a choice between sticking with the pizza they’ve ordered, from L.A.’s own Prime Pizza, or taking whatever was in the mystery pizza box.

All three deliveries chose the latter option — with “prizes” ranging from a box with a heaping portion of marinara sauce, front-row seats to an impromptu wrestling match, and an epic Instagram-worthy birthday party.

Corden and Rogen welcomed new L.A. transplants to the city with a dairy-free, wheat-free pie. In other words, tomato sauce. Before leaving with their box of pizza, Corden did make sure to moisten a slice with their saucy prize.

At the second stop, Rogen emceed a wrestling match between Corden (Yellow Thunder) and surprise guest Dominic Cooper (Green Machine). After setting the ground rules, Cooper quickly pulled Corden to the floor into a headlock and won the match.

Fittingly, they arrived at the third and final destination of the night as a couple was preparing for their friend’s 42nd birthday party. Corden and Rogen were there, not just to throw a party, Corden clarified, “but a party for your Instagram to make everyone think you had the best time of your life,” he said. Corden orchestrated the photogenic event, which included pictures of Corden pouring tequila into birthday boy David’s mouth, a shirtless “David sandwich,” and Cooper pretending to serenade David.

Here are a few highlights from the party:

I'm not sure why @sethrogen and @j_corden were at my birthday. I didn't invite them. A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

@sethrogen and @j_corden dumping some tequila down my biggest face hole. A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

Just me and some friends and @j_corden and @sethrogen and a shirtless guy? #SoloCupArmy #DefinitelyCallingInSickTomorrow A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

BEST BIRTHDAY EVER (does anyone remember who took this picture?) #PizzaGimp #WhatIsMyLife A post shared by David Rhodes (@davidrhodes) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

