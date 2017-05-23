James Corden Sends Heartfelt Message to Manchester Following Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy

James Corden spent a few minutes of his “The Late Late Show” on Monday night addressing the people of Manchester, following the deadly explosions that took place that night near an Ariana Grande concert.

The host acknowledged that they’re just now seeing reports unfold, and that “all we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities and many injuries.” “It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen, and especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight,” he said.

“Many won’t have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things,” he said before going on to list some of those attributes, from the football teams to being the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes.

“But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there, and I’m telling you: a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find,” he went on. “Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core, and if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.”

Sending condolences to the families affected, the security at the Manchester Arena, the first responders, and Grande and her team, Corden concluded, “We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

The explosions near the venue Monday night killed at least 19 and injured 50 others. Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack “until we know otherwise,” said British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Corden isn’t the only one to send love to Manchester, Grande, and those affected: countless celebrities took to social media to express condolences in the hours after the explosions. In a tweet after the incident, Grande said that she’s “broken.” “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry,” she wrote. “i don’t have words.”