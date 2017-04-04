James Corden is heading to his homeland with CBS’ “The Late Late Show.” The show will broadcast three episodes from London in June.

“Late Late Show” will originate from Central Hall Westminster from June 6-8. Producers are promising a “British twist” to the musical and comedy segments. The trek to Blighty marks the show’s first international trip.

“To bring ‘The Late Late Show’ to London is a dream come true for me,” said Corden. “I’m incredibly proud of the show and we’re going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

“Late Late Show” has become a hit in the U.K. for Sky 1. The London episodes will air June 7-9 on the satcaster.

Corden is just starting his third year in CBS’ 12:35 a.m. slot following “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “Late Late Show” on Corden’s watch has defied the odds against an unknown actor from Britain succeeding in the competitive late-night arena.

On Corden’s watch “Late Late Show” has emerged from “Late Show’s” shadow to become a comedy powerhouse in its own right. The show’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment has been an Internet juggernaut, spawning a spinoff series for Apple Music set to debut later this year. “Late Late Show” recently topped 10 million subscribers to its YouTube channel.