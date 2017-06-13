James Corden Calls London Terror Attack Tribute ‘Celebration of Defiance’

James Corden discussed the decision to change the opening of “The Late Late Show” to pay tribute to the victims of the recent London terror attack during the Variety TV Summit on Tuesday.

“We were going to do this opening of the show set to–such a silly idea–set to Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back in Town.’ And it was going to be ‘The Corden’s Back in Town’ with me walking around like I f—ing owned the place and loads of people in London just not giving a s—,” Corden said. “We had shot maybe 60 or 70% of it, then on the Saturday we heard this terrible news.”

“Immediately we were like, ‘We have to change the opening of our show,'” he continued. “‘We have to think of a new way to approach this and try to make our show a celebration of defiance, if you like…’ The best thing I love about Britain is its sort of stoic determination, and that’s what we wanted to say.”

Corden also discussed his upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” series for Apple and the rules he applies to every guest who wants to be a part of the incredibly popular segment.

“Our rules are they’ve got to be big, established singers and stars,” he said. “They’ve got to have hits and I’ve got to be a fan and have enough songs to sustain it. Over the last year we would get a lot of like movie stars that, don’t get me wrong, would rate brilliantly and we would have massive uplift from it..and we’d go, ‘Oh, no you can’t.'”

Watch clips from Variety’s interview with James Corden:

James Corden (@JKCorden) discusses covering the Manchester bombing on his show: "I felt very proud of every second of those shows" #TVSummit pic.twitter.com/bSuKiXWAFG — Variety (@Variety) June 13, 2017