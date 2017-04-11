James Corden will host a brand new “Carpool Karaoke” primetime special on CBS in May, Variety has learned.

The special will feature an all new “Carpool Karaoke,” Toddlerography, as well as some of Corden’s favorite moments from past episodes of “The Late Late Show.” Guests for the special will be annouced at a later date. It will air May 22 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

This marks the second primetime special for Corden and his signature “Late Late Show” segment. Last year’s special, earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special, in addition to a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.3 million viewers.

“Carpool Karaoke” started as a bit Corden did with George Michael during Britain’s Comic Relief fundraiser in 2011. In the intervening half-decade, it has become a behemoth, leading to an expansion into a half-hour standalone series that will run exclusively on Apple Music.

Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” will consist of 16 half-hour episodes. The series won’t have a single host in the drivers’ seat. Instead, the format is more of an interview series than longer versions of the “Late Late Show” bit, with a different host for every episode. Corden will executive produce along with Eric Pankowski and “Late Late Show” executive producer Ben Winston.

Apple Music’s snapping up of “Carpool Karaoke” was just the first franchising of Corden’s bits. He also has an upcoming series at TBS based on his “Drop the Mic” segment.

The “Late Late Show” also holds the YouTube record for the most watched late night clip with “Adele Carpool Karaoke,” which has 154 million views. The show’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 10 million subscribers and 2.5 billion total views since the show’s premiere on March 23, 2015.