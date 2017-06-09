TV Ratings: Comey Hearing Draws Nearly 9 Million Viewers to Cable News

Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee drew nearly 9 million total viewers across the three major cable news networks on Thursday, according to early Nielsen data.

During special coverage of Comey’s testimony from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Fox News finished first in total viewers with 3.1 million but was third in the key adults 25-54 demographic with 600,000 viewers. CNN was a close second in total viewers with 3.05 million viewers but finished first handily in the demo with 1.02 million. MSNBC was third in viewers 2.72 million but second in the demo with 630,000.

For the total day, Fox was number one in total viewers with 2.09 million but second in the demo with 438,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers with 1.68 million total viewers and third 420,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers with 1.55 million but again first in the demo with 529,000.

During primetime Thursday night, Fox was again first in total viewers with 3.18 million but second in the demo with 667,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers with 2.76 million but first in the demo with 757,000. CNN was third overall with 1.71 million viewers and 601,000 in the demo.

In addition, CNN Digital’s live stream of Comey’s testimony generated 3.9 million live starts, ranking in the top 10 of all days on record for live stream starts, according to data provided by the network. Viewers peaked at 11:35AM at 769,000 concurrent users. The day also saw 21 million unique visitors and 21 million video starts across all platforms, including 8 million unique visitors on CNN Politics content alone.

The hearing was also carried live on CBS, NBC, and ABC from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ABC News claimed a razor-thin first place in total viewers with 3.295 million but was second in the demo with 854,000. CBS News was second in total viewers with 3.286 million but third in the demo with 784,000. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.72 million but first in the demo with 859,000.

Comey testified on several private meetings and phone calls he had with President Donald Trump, prior to Trump firing Comey in May. The former FBI Director repeatedly stated that Trump has lied in his accounts of their interactions. He also said the President and members of his administration have engaged in a campaign to “defame” him and the FBI. Comey also asserted there was no doubt that the Russian government directed a sophisticated campaign to influence the 2016 election through hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s email system as well as through other cyber-malfeasance.