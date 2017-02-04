Jalen Rose could be heading from the basketball court to your television screen.

ABC has greenlit a comedy pilot, “Jalen Vs. Everybody,” starring the former NBA star and ESPN personality, Variety has learned.

The hot project hails from the team behind ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.” Nahnatchka Khan wrote the pilot and will executive produce with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Mandy Summers. Aside from starring, Rose will also serve as a producer. Khan’s Fierce Baby banner is producing in association with 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.

The half-hour single camera comedy follows Rose, as he juggles his career responsibilities with the challenges of being a single dad.

The pilot order marks the final comedy pickup from ABC for the 2017-2018 season.

Khan and Rose have worked together before — the sports player guest starred on”Fresh Off the Boat,” appearing in one episode. Other than that small gig, “Jalen Vs. Everybody” will mark Rose’s major foray into scripted television.

As for unscripted television, Rose — who has been on six NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets — hosts ESPN’s national primetime show “NBA Countdown.” The sitcom is a perfect display of corporate synergy for a multi-hyphenate piece of talent like Rose, who already has a fanbase in the Disney/ABC family at ESPN.

Rose is repped by CAA. His agent, Nick Khan, is Nahnatchka Khan’s brother.