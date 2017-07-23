Jake Paul Exits Disney Channel’s ‘Bizaardvark’ Mid-Season

Jake Paul
YouTube star Jake Paul will be leaving the Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” in the middle of Season 2. Disney announced the casting news Saturday evening.

Paul then confirmed the news on Twitter in a written message to fans. “Long story short… my team, Disney Channel, and I have come to the agreement it’s finally time for me to move on from the Disney family and ‘Bizaardvark,” he began. “At this point in time I am wanting to focus more on my personal brand, my YouTube channel, business ventures, growing Team 10, and working on more adult acting roles.”

The 20-year-old (who has 8 million subscribers on YouTube) joined the Disney Channel Original Series when it first began last year. The sometimes musical sitcom spoof on Internet celebrities premiered last June and is currently airing its second season. However, Paul will no longer be part of “Bizaardvark” when it resumes production this coming week.

While the separation appears to be amicable on paper, it is worth noting that Paul is no stranger to controversy. The former Viner has been upsetting his West Hollywood neighbors this month after sharing his home address with his millions of followers. The neighbors are even considering legal action after their noise complaints fell on deaf ears.

In a potentially similar situation, just last February, Disney parted ways with PewDiePie at Maker due to his anti-semitic videos.

“Bizaardvark” also stars Madison Hu, Olivia Rodrigo, DeVore Ledridge, and Ethan Wacker. Deadline first reported this news.

Jake Paul’s tweet can be viewed in full below.

    1. Hector B. says:
      July 22, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      What a douche. Thank god Disney dropped him.

      Reply

