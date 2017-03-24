Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds have seemed quite chummy on the press tour for their new film “Life,” but Seth Meyers was determined to find out how close they really are.

During Gyllenhaal’s appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday, Meyers questioned the pair’s friendship, claiming that people are “fascinated” by the fact that the pair could “actually be friends.”

“When you’re with contemporaries, you’re weirdly kept apart,” Gyllenhaal said. “I don’t know what it’s about but I guess you just are.”

But Gyllenhaal’s explanation was simply not convincing enough for Meyers — the only way to prove their friendship would be to get Reynolds on the phone. But after failing to reach him via FaceTime, Meyers conceded that this proves their non-existent friendship.

“You don’t know Ryan Reynolds,” Meyers teased.

But during a commercial break came a turn of events: When Meyers went backstage to deal with a microphone issue, Reynolds returned Gyllenhaal’s call, and Gyllenhaal re-appeared on the stage to prove their friendship once and for all.

“Seth’s not here because he didn’t believe we were friends,” Gyllenhaal said while sitting in Meyer’s seat.

“Here’s what I’m doing — pushing baby strollers,” Reynolds said, before teasing, “I’m gonna get my lips done, so I’ll see ya later.”

“Apologies to Jake Gyllenhaal,” Meyers later concurred. “You know Ryan Reynolds.”

Watch the video below: