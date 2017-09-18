Jackie Hoffman Jokingly Screams ‘Damn It,’ Slams Laura Dern After Emmy Loss

Jackie Hoffman didn’t take home an Emmy during Sunday night’s 69th awards show, but her reaction to losing stirred up enough attention on its own.

When Laura Dern’s name was announced for supporting actress in a drama, Hoffman, nominated for her role as Mamacita, Joan Crawford’s loyal maid in “Feud: Bette and Joan,” was seen yelling “Damn it, damn it” and hitting the chair in front of her.

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Her Twitter tirade against Dern began shortly after, with the first tweet reading: “Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism.”

She continued to jab at Dern throughout the night, writing “I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser” and “I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims.”

Her response quickly took social media by storm, with many assuming Hoffman’s reaction was genuine. Others pointed out that her ungracious loss was likely a spoof of Crawford’s infamous 1963 Oscar loss. As portrayed on “Feud,” Crawford countered her “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” snub by calling out every other nominee in the category and offering to accept the award on their behalf to steal the spotlight from her rival Bette Davis.

Hoffman set the record straight later in the night. “I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?” She later wrote, “Stephen Colbert knelt by my chair like a knight and told me how happy he is for me and my work and loved my reaction. Good night.”

View her full “rant” below:

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

Molina sitting in front in front of me and Mandy Patinkin behind me #Emmy2017 #losercita — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me? — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017