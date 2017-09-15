Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson Join Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

A trio of new names has been added to the cast of “Good Omens,” the Amazon and BBC adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel.

Comedian-turned-actor Jack Whitehall (“Fresh Meat”) will play wages clerk-turned-witch hunter Pulsifer, aka Newt, and Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”) will star as Sgt. Shadwell, the leader of the witch-finder army who sends him on his mission. Miranda Richardson (“Churchill”) will play Madame Tracy in the six-part series, the psychic medium and part-time courtesan who helps the pair as they try to save the world.

Earlier this week, Adria Arjona (“True Detective”) was also announced as a cast member. She will play Anathema Device, a practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter. Michael Sheen and David Tennant have already been named in the lead roles of Aziraphale and Crowley respectively. Douglas Mackinnon (“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”) will direct. The series is written by Gaiman, who will also be showrunner.

“I feel extraordinarily privileged to have been asked to play this part and cannot wait to get started,” Whitehall said.

McKean added: “I’m thrilled to join this amazing cast and creative team. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather enjoy Armageddon with than Gaiman, Pratchett, Mackinnon and company”

The series will bow on Amazon in 2019 around the world. Amazon will also launch it in the U.K., with the BBC having it for BBC Two at a later date. BBC Studios, the BBC’s production arm, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation are producing “Good Omens” with BBC Worldwide, which is distributing.

Additional cast for the series includes Nina Sosanya (“Marcella”) as Sister Mary Loquacious of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl, Ned Dennehy (“Peaky Blinders”) as Duke of Hell Hastur, and Ariyon Bakare (“New Blood”) as fellow Duke of Hell Ligur.