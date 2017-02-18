J.J. Abrams and Stephen King are teaming up for a limited series on Hulu.

The surprise announcement came Friday evening, thanks to a mystery image posted on Bad Robot’s official Twitter account, which led to a trailer for the project.

Fans of Stephen King, known as Constant Readers, will recognize the name as a fictional town in Maine where many of King’s books — including “Cujo,” “The Dead Zone,” and “The Body” — take place. The trailer winds a path past many famous locations found in King’s books — like ‘Salems Lot, the Shawshank State Prison, Pennywise (the clown from “It”), the name Annie Wilkes (the crazed uber-fan in “Misery”) and more — before zooming out on a map of Maine. Included in Abrams tweet was the sentence “What is the hoax in the forest?”

“Castle Rock,” whatever it may be, will be the second King project at Hulu following last year’s “11.22.63” starring James Franco. King’s work is being adapted left and right these days with Idris Elba’s “The Dark Tower” releasing July 28, a new iteration of “It” coming Sept. 8, and a Spike series of “The Mist.”