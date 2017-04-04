Ivanka Trump will be interviewed by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in her first television interview since being named Assistant to the President, CBS News announced on Monday.

King will interview Ivanka on Tuesday in Washington, with the interview airing this Wednesday during “This Morning” between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. A preview of the interview will be presented Tuesday night on the “CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley” and on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news network.

She is expected to discuss her official White House staff role and what she hopes to accomplish in her new position. Ivanka is President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and was recently named to the new position within her father’s administration, which will see her take up an office in the West Wing as well as getting a top-secret security clearance. Ivanka’s huband, Jared Kushner, is also a top Trump aide and is among the President’s key advisers along with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

Democrats and watchdog groups have raised concerns about Ivanka’s role in the White House, saying that it could pose major ethics problems for the Trump administration. Ivanka sought to assuage those fears by announcing she would not draw a salary in her new position. “I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” she said in a statement in March.

Ivanka has been at the center of ethics questions in the Trump administration already, albeit indirectly. Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Trump who has been one of the most visible administration figures to defend him on cable news, was “counseled” after she promoted Ivanka’s products during an interview with “Fox & Friends.”

Conway was talking about the controversy over the decision by Nordstrom and other retailers to drop Ivanka’s fashion and beauty product lines when she said, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would say. This is just [a] wonderful line. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.” Federal ethics rules prohibit the use of public office for private gain — including endorsement of any product, even those from friends and relatives.