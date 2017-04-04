In a preview of her first television interview since being named Assistant to the President, Ivanka Trump says she wants to be a “force for good” as she assumes her new role under her father, President Donald Trump.

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” Ivanka told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing,” Trump said. “So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

Ivanka is President Trump’s eldest daughter and was recently named to the new position within her father’s administration, which will see her take up an office in the West Wing as well as getting a top-secret security clearance. She also addressed concerns over the lack of diplomatic experience of her husband, Jared Kusher, who is among the President’s top advisers alongside former RNC chair Reince Priebus and former Breitbart executive chair Steve Bannon.

“So, you know a lot of people would say the same about how could somebody successfully win the presidency who had never been engaged in politics and my father did that and Jared was instrumental in helping his campaign succeed,” Ivanka said. “So, you know Jared is incredibly smart, very talented, has enormous capacity. He is humble in the recognition of what he doesn’t know. And is tremendously secure in his ability to seek informed viewpoints. He has an amazing team that my father has built at the White House, and that he’s built that’s helping work on each of these initiatives. So you know the myth that he is operating in a silo is just that.”

The full interview will air Wednesday during “CBS This Morning” between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.