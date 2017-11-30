ITVS Adds Production Exec David Casey, Promotes Noland Walker

Independent Television Services is bolstering is production and programming teams. The public-television funding company has hired David Casey as its new vice president of production and promoted Noland Walker to the role of vice president of content.

“Developing a team with diverse perspectives and deep documentary expertise at ITVS is essential to sourcing and co-producing compelling stories by the very best makers,” said Jim Sommers, senior VP of content, to whom Casey and Walker will report. “David’s accomplishments as a producer and media executive will be a great addition to our team as he shares our passion and commitment to storytelling. Noland’s elevated position speaks to his keen eye and remarkable story development skills, which have been integral to positioning ITVS as a leader in the public media space.”

Casey will handle day-to-day operations of co-production across broadcast and digital for public media outlets, and lead ITV’s multiplatform expansion. A veteran of Vice Media, History, and Moxie Pictures, Casey is an experienced producer, director, writer, editor, and showrunner whose credits include Animal Planet’s “Ocean Warriors” and “Ice Cold Gold,” and former Vice President Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

“ITVS’ mission to engage audiences on many platforms through important, untold stories co-produced by ITVS and its talented filmmakers could not be more of an urgent, integral endeavor to our world today,” Casey said. I’m honored by the opportunity to contribute to its sustaining legacy,” said Casey.

In his new role, Walker is tasked with documentary cultivation for public media series. He will leading teams overseeing public funds for production, and development and supporting institutional efforts for ITVS’ content partnerships and field relations strategies. He previously served as senior director of content for ITVS. His documentary credits include “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple” and “Citizen King.”

