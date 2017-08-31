ITV Fest Winners to be Awarded HBO Development Meetings

The winners in the best drama and best comedy categories at this year’s Independent Television Festival will each receive a new prize this year — a development meeting at HBO.

The winners in both categories will meet with Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of programming, and Kelly Edwards, vice president of talent development, Philip Gilpin, Jr., ITVFest executive director, announced Thursday.

“Finding and developing new talent is a priority for HBO,” said Edwards. “’Insecure,’ ‘High Maintenance,’ and ‘Girls’ are great examples of how diverse voices can come from anywhere. ITV Fest has proven its value in curating content showcasing unique voices and the festival team has a terrific eye.”

She added, “Setting the festival to the backdrop of the beautiful Vermont mountains is another stroke of genius, while at the same time bringing together like-minded individuals who love quality entertainment.”

Taking place Oct. 11-15 in Manchester, Vt., ITV Fest will feature Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom, Inc.; Bobby Farrelly (“Dumb & Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary”); producers from “The Daily Show,” “Bones,” and Netflix’s Marvel series, and executives from HBO, Viacom, 3Arts Entertainment, TruTV, Raptor Films, Super Deluxe, Electus, and more.