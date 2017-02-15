Veteran TV producer David George has been promoted to president of ITV America, Variety has learned.

George had previously been CEO of Leftfield Entertainment since ITV acquired the Leftfield group, which includes Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Loud TV, and Outpost Entertainment. He will continue to report to ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery. In his new role, George will have oversight of creative development and production across the company’s production labels, pods and producer deals.

“To say that David George has been a key player in the evolution and growth of Leftfield — and now ITV America — is an understatement,” said Montgomery. “He has helped move the company to its next iteration of content across nearly every genre, working especially creatively on innovative projects and deals with Amazon and Netflix, including our recently announced reimagining of the iconic ‘Queer Eye’ to be produced by ITV Entertainment and our partners at Scout. Most importantly, he is a terrific human being and friend.”

George joined Leftfield in 2010 as an executive producer and rose through the ranks to president of Leftfield Pictures in 2014, as the company grew from a single production entity into Leftfield Entertainment, a moniker that will be retired, though the underlying shops will retain their names. George was responsible for programming hour growth every year, as well as the company’s celebrity-branded pod deals with such talent as John Cena, Bethenny Frankel, Lara Spencer and La La Anthony.

ITV America also will soon name a new president of Leftfield Pictures, who will serve alongside ITV Entertainment President David Eilenberg; Loud TV President Nick Rigg; Outpost Entertainment President Jodi Flynn; and Sirens Media Co-Presidents Rebecca Toth-Diefenbach and Valerie Haselton, as well as Red Bandit Media President Helga Eike, Kingdom Reign President Carlos King and Big Energy President Mark Efman.