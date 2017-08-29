ITV America Names Jordana Hochman, Jason Carey New Production Heads (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV America has tapped Jason Carey and Jordana Hochman to lead its in-house production division.

Hochman has been named executive VP and head of East Coast programming for ITV Creative, which oversees production for ITV America companies including ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Loud TV, Sirens Media and Outpost Entertainment. Carey has been named EVP and head of West Coast programming for the division.

Carey joins ITV America from Red Bull Media House, where he served as U.S. head of original programming. Hochman most recently served as senior vice president of programming for Loud TV.

“As ITV America has grown, we’ve looked to the industry’s most talented producers and executives to navigate an increasingly complex landscape that demands robust creativity on the programming side, and innovative solutions for production,” said ITV America president David George. “Both Jordana and Jason have these qualities in abundance, and we’re thrilled that they are teaming up to serve our buyers and partners on both coasts.”

ITV America has also named Tonko Soljan senior VP of business affairs for ITV Creative and Tennessee Edwards executive producer, business development and branded content. Soljan previously was VP of business affairs and executive in charge of production for Leftfield Entertainment. Edwards has produced several shows for Loud TV, including FYI’s “Tiny House Nation.”