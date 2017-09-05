Fox Orders Retirement Community Comedy Pilot From ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Team

Fox has ordered a pilot for a potential comedy series from the team behind “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Variety has learned.

Titled “Cool Kids,” the multi-camera series would follow three guy friends in a retirement community who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel whose ready to challenge their standings. “It’s Always Sunny” stars Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton will executive produce along with “It’s Always Sunny” and “The Mick” executive producer Nick Frenkel. Day and Paul Fruchbom, who co-created the series, will write the pilot, with Fruchbom also serving as co-executive producer. Kevin Abbott–whose past credits include producing and writing for “Last Man Standing,” “Reba,” and “Roseanne”– will executive produce and serve as showrunner. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with FX Productions.

Day is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and attorney David Weber. Fruchbom is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Chris Abramson. Abbot is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” started as a short-film project created by McElhenney. He recruited friends and fellow actors Day and Howerton to star in it, with the project eventually morphing into the ultra-low budget original series pilot. FX began airing the series in 2005, adding Kaitlin Olson in the role of Dee Reynolds. Danny DeVito would join the show in the beginning of Season 2. It aired on FX for its first eight seasons, and has aired its last four seasons on FXX. FX has already renewed the show through its fourteenth season.

Day has starred in several films in recent years, including “Horrible Bosses” and its sequel, “Fist Fight,” and will reprise his “Pacific Rim” role in the sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising.” Howerton is set to star in the upcoming NBC series “A.P Bio,” in which he will play a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. McElhenney is attached to direct the planned “Minecraft” movie.