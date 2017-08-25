‘It’ Producers David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith Ink Pod Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith have signed a pod deal with Twentieth Century Fox TelevisionVariety has learned.

“David and Seth are an undeniable creative force, and have incredible ideas for comedy, drama and animation projects,” said Jonnie Davis, Twentieth Century Fox Television’s president of creative affairs. “We’re excited to bring their unique hybrid of directing, writing and producing to the studio.”

The two-year deal will see the duo and their KatzSmith Productions banner develop comedy, drama and animation projects for  broadcast network and cable series. Aaron Schmidt will serve as their senior vice president of development.

“We have huge respect for Gary, Dana, Jonnie, Howard and everyone on their team,” Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith said. “They have great taste, and we’re determined to win for them. Embarking on a TV deal at Fox also fits our corporate philosophy, which is: do everything Lord and Miller did four years ago.”

Both Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith serve as producers on the reboot of the Stephen King classic “It,” which will debut in theaters on September 8. They are also currently developing the “Beetlejuice” sequel for Warner Brothers with Tim Burton directing, and a feature version of the worldwide viral sensation “Kung Fury,” among many other film and television projects. They are repped by WME.

 

    1. Ryan says:
      August 25, 2017 at 10:41 am

      I would very much like to deny that Seth Grahame-Smith is a creative force.

