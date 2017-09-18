Issa Rae at the Emmys: ‘I’m Rooting for Everybody Black’

Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” was happy get candid about who she was rooting for to win at this year’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, despite her own show’s snub.

“I’m rooting for everybody black,” she said from the red carpet. “I am!”

She also expressed appreciation for “Insecure’s” audience, stating that their support of her and the others writers allowed them to tell stories from their own personal experiences in Season 2.

“People just let us be and tell the stories we wanted to tell and me and the writers ran with it,” she explained.

Rae’s show “Insecure,” featuring a largely African American cast, failed to garner any Emmy attention this year despite critical acclaim. Despite this, she added that she’s pleased with the number of people of color that are nominated this year. “You have so many people behind the camera and behind the scenes that are committed to telling authentic, real stories that haven’t been seen on television before and you have audiences embracing it because they’re tired of seeing the same old, same old stories. So it’s just a pleasure to be among such great company.”

This year’s black Emmy nominees include Tracee Ellis Ross, for best actress in a comedy series for her role on “Black-ish,” Anthony Anderson for best actor in the same series, and Donald Glover for his series “Atlanta” as best comedy series as well as best actor in a comedy series for his role in the show. Lena Waithe also broke records as the first African-American woman to be nominated for a writing Emmy for her work on “Master of None.”