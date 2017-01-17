In a major shakeup at one of the world’s largest media companies, Mexico’s Televisa has named Univision executive Isaac Lee as its chief content officer. The move is designed to streamline the production of content across Televisa and the US-based Spanish-language giant Univision.

Lee will continue to serve in the same role at Univision.

Televisa has a nearly 40% stake in Univision that is expected to rise to nearly 49% when Univision completes its IPO.

In his respective role at each company, Lee will continue to directly report to Randy Falco, President and CEO of Univision and will also

now report to Emilio Azcárraga Jean, President of Televisa.