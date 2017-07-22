‘Iron Fist’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the Marvel series “Iron Fist” for Season 2.

Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb made the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. In addition, Loeb hinted that Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) would team up with NYPD detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who first appeared in Season 1 of “Luke Cage.” The characters previously partnered together in the Marvel comic books.

“Iron Fist” stars “Game of Thrones” alum Finn Jones as Danny Rand, the heir to the multi-billion dollar Rand Corp. who returns to New York after training for years in the mysterious city of K’un-Lun. Through his training, he was chosen to be the living weapon known as the Iron Fist, which allows him to channel his chi energy into his fists.

In addition to Jones and Henwick, the series also starred Rosario Dawson, who has appeared as nurse Claire Temple in all of the Marvel-Netflix shows to date. Season 1 also starred Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, David Wenham, and Wai Ching Ho.

“Iron Fist” was the fourth Marvel-Netflix series to be released. The show was preceded by “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Luke Cage.” All four main characters will then team up for “The Defenders” event series, which will debut on Netflix on Aug. 18. In addition, Netflix has ordered a spinoff based on “The Punisher,” with Jon Bernthal reprising the title role, which he originated in Season 2 of “Daredevil.”