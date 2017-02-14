Sundance Channel is developing a limited series from writer Anna Ziegler based on the book “Intuition,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Intuition” is told through a female scientist’s point of view and set in a struggling East Coast lab. The project is described as a modern examination of gender inequality in the male dominated field of scientific research. The limited series would follow a scandal as it unfolds around the lead character, after her colleague claims he’s discovered the cure for cancer, setting off rivalries, jealousy and accusations of fraud.

The TV project is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Allegra Goodman, which was published in 2006. “Intuition” is in early development at the AMC-owned cable network.

Ziegler will pen the series serve as executive producer alongside Jeff Kwatinetz and Josh Barry of the Firm.

An accomplished playwright, Ziegler is known for the award-winning “Photograph 51,” which played in London on the West End and starred Nicole Kidman. Coming up is the play “Actually” at the Geffen Playhouse, Williamstown Theater Festival and Manhattan Theatre Club, plus “The Last Match,” which opens this fall.

For The Firm, the development marks the latest project, following Netflix’s “Haters Back Off,” WGN America’s “Salem,” ABC’s “Notorious” and USA Network’s “Royal Pains. The company also has upcoming projects, including “Hip Hop Squares” at VH1 and Lifetime’s pilot for “A Midsummer’s Nightmare.”

Ziegler is repped by the Gersh Agency and Grandview Management. The book rights were negotiated by CAA.