‘Instinct,’ ‘Living Biblically’ Premieres Set at CBS

CBS has set its midseason schedule, announcing premiere dates for returning reality franchise “The Amazing Race,” and “Survivor,” as well as a celebrity edition of “Big Brother” and new scripted series “Instinct” and “Living Biblically.”
The new season of “The Amazing Race” is set to debut Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. Celebrity “Big Brother” will take over that time slot Feb. 7, placing it against the Winter Olympics — a counterprogramming effort at a time when broadcasters tend to throttle back on original content, ceding ground to NBC for two weeks. “Survivor” will then take over the Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot beginning Feb. 28, setting up that time period as a year-round home for reality programming.
New comedy “Living Biblically” will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. after “9JKL” completes its season order. Freshman drama “Instinct” will debut Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m., two weeks after the season finale of “Big Brother.”
See the full midseason schedule below:
Wednesday, Jan. 3
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (30th Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: SEAL TEAM
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: CRIMINAL MINDS
Wednesday, Jan. 24
8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: CRIMINAL MINDS
Wednesday, Feb. 7
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Premiere)
9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)
Thursday, Feb. 8
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
Friday, Feb. 9
8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)
Sunday, Feb. 11
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
Monday, Feb. 12
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
Wednesday, Feb. 14
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)
Friday, Feb. 16
8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)
Sunday, Feb. 18
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
Monday, Feb. 19
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
Wednesday, Feb. 21
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (Season Finale)
Friday, Feb. 23
8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)
Saturday, Feb. 24
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER
Sunday, Feb. 25
8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Finale)
Monday, Feb. 26
8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT: KEVIN CAN WAIT
8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT: MAN WITH A PLAN
9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT: SUPERIOR DONUTS
9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT: LIVING BIBLICALLY (Series Premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: SCORPION
Wednesday, Feb. 28
8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: SURVIVOR (2-Hour Season Premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: SEAL TEAM
Wednesday, March 7
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: SURVIVOR (Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: SEAL TEAM
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: CRIMINAL MINDS
Sunday, Effective March 11
8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: INSTINCT (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: NCIS: LOS ANGELES
10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: MADAM SECRETARY