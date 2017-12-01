‘Instinct,’ ‘Living Biblically’ Premieres Set at CBS

CBS has set its midseason schedule, announcing premiere dates for returning reality franchise “The Amazing Race,” and “Survivor,” as well as a celebrity edition of “Big Brother” and new scripted series “Instinct” and “Living Biblically.”

The new season of “The Amazing Race” is set to debut Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. Celebrity “Big Brother” will take over that time slot Feb. 7, placing it against the Winter Olympics — a counterprogramming effort at a time when broadcasters tend to throttle back on original content, ceding ground to NBC for two weeks. “Survivor” will then take over the Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot beginning Feb. 28, setting up that time period as a year-round home for reality programming.

New comedy “Living Biblically” will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. after “9JKL” completes its season order. Freshman drama “Instinct” will debut Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m., two weeks after the season finale of “Big Brother.”

See the full midseason schedule below:

Wednesday, Jan. 3

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (30th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: CRIMINAL MINDS

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: CRIMINAL MINDS

Wednesday, Feb. 7

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Premiere)

9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)

Thursday, Feb. 8

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

Friday, Feb. 9

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 11

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

Monday, Feb. 12

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour Episode)

Friday, Feb. 16

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 18

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

Monday, Feb. 19

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

Wednesday, Feb. 21

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: THE AMAZING RACE (Season Finale)

Friday, Feb. 23

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

Saturday, Feb. 24

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER

Sunday, Feb. 25

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: BIG BROTHER (Celebrity Edition Finale)

Monday, Feb. 26

8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT: KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT: MAN WITH A PLAN

9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT: SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT: LIVING BIBLICALLY (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: SCORPION

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: SURVIVOR (2-Hour Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: SEAL TEAM

Wednesday, March 7

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: SURVIVOR (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: CRIMINAL MINDS

Sunday, Effective March 11

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT: INSTINCT (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT: NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT: MADAM SECRETARY