Bojana Novakovic has landed the female lead in the CBS drama pilot “Instinct,” opposite Alan Cumming, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Instinct” — formerly titled “Killer Instinct” and “Dr. Death” — is about Dylan, a former CIA operative, played by Cumming, who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer, and is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose. Novakovic will play Lizzie, a top detective with the NYPD who approaches Dylan to help with a case.

The TV project is based on James Patterson’s soon-to-be released book. Patterson will serve as an executive producer on the pilot.

Written by Michael Rauch, the hourlong drama hails from CBS Television Studios. Rauch will exec produce with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Patterson. Cumming will also pull double duty, serving as an executive producer, in addition to starring in the potential series.

The pilot marks Novakovic’s biggest broadcast role to date. She was a series regular on Fox’s short-lived Greg Kinnear series “Rake,” and more recently, she appeared in one episode of HBO’s “Westworld,” and recurred on Showtime’s “Shameless.” Her film resume is also heating up — up next, she will be seen in Margot Robbie’s “I, Tonya” and “Beyond Skyline” with Frank Grillo.

Novakovic is repped by CAA, Lisa Mann at LMCM in Australia, Management 360 and attorney Bob Wallerstein.