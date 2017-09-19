Inside Emmy Parties With Nicole Kidman, Donald Glover, Elisabeth Moss and More

TV’s top talent and executives celebrated this year’s Emmy nominees far after the ceremony ended. Emmy darling Sterling K. Brown was caught dashing from party to party with wife and “This Is Us” co-star Ryan Michelle Bathe on his arm. Another popular guy about town was none other than Alex Skarsgard, who brought his mom (all the way from Sweden) as his date to HBO’s popular fete. His onscreen wife, however, was not coy with her date. Nicole Kidman packed on the PDA with her real-life better half Keith Urban before going inside the Pacific Design Center. To much surprise, Sean Spicer received a fair amount of love while spending Emmy night in Hollywood, rubbing elbows with the stars (even after many of them participated, or at least, found joy in his weekly roasting on “Saturday Night Live” this past year). But he wasn’t the only surprise guest at this year’s Emmy week.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman outside of the HBO party. Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Keep reading to follow Variety‘s insider coverage of the Emmys’ biggest names and even bigger parties.

Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ After Party

Hot off five wins given out during the Emmy broadcast, “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” stars and producers were in the highest of spirits attending Hulu’s post-ceremony party at Otium in DTLA. Emmy statues weren’t the only special guests, though: the streaming service had handmaids observing the festivities, too. Handmaids may never normally get invited to Jezebel’s, but thanks to the Emmys, they got to experience a night out on the town nonetheless. Related Emmy Weekend: Saturday Brunch With ICM Partners, Tea With BAFTA While the handmaids were a hit for party-goers looking to pose for selfies, the show-themed cocktails (“Blessed be the Fruit” was especially clever) were popular for everyone looking to unwind after a stressful few weeks waiting and wondering if their show would be the big winner. With the drama categories saved for the end of the evening, the “Handmaid’s” cast and crew didn’t make it to the party until a few hours after it had technically already started, the music pumping and the streaming service’s logo lit up on the side of the building, welcoming them to the celebration. Samira Wiley was all smiles as she arrived, followed by producers and the night’s acting winners, Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd, who kept their awards close all night. Executive producer Bruce Miller, too, held onto his two awards (for writing and drama series) but was quite jovial when others asked to hold one too, even if just to see how heavy it is. Author Margaret Atwood was a highlight of the party for many, though. Prior to arriving at the party, she did the Winners Walk with the show’s cast and producers and marveled over the various incarnations the story has had since her novel, including a film, an opera, a ballet, and an upcoming graphic novel. Jonathan Banks gets a big smooch from Chris Hardwick at the BBC America, AMC, IFC after-party. Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

BBC/AMC/IFC Party

Although three networks (BBC America, AMC, IFC) came together for an Emmy after party at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, it was AMC’s stars who stole the spotlight at this intimate soiree.

“Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks held court and mingled with network execs like Charlie Collier, as well as castmates like Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn, and even signed autographs for fans waiting outside the restaurant. And showrunner Vince Gilligan was all smiles despite “Saul’s” losses of the evening, chatting joyfully with his producers.

Bob Odenkirk signs an autograph before entering the AMC AMC, BBC America, and IFC Emmy celebration. Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Fear the Walking Dead” star Kim Dickens, “Halt and Catch Fire’s” Kathryn Newton, and “Talking Dead’s” Chris Hardwick also attended the event, bonding with their network-mates.

Representing BBC America was “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” creator and executive producer Max Landis, while Janet Varney (from “Stan Against Evil”) held it down for IFC.

Fox, FX, 20th Century Fox TV, and Nat Geo Party

The laid-back outdoor vibe at Viviana — the former downtown Roman Catholic church-turned-event space — got lively with the arrivals of Emmy winners Donald Glover and Sterling K. Brown. The crowd shifted toward the entrance as Glover showed up, still clad in the purple tuxedo jacket he wore hours earlier while accepting awards for comedy actor and comedy director. He was joined by “Atlanta” co-star Brian Tyree Henry. Brown, meanwhile, had his “This Is Us” family on hand with him — including Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz.

Inside, the carb-enthusiast buffet stations sported jambalaya and rock-shrimp beignets. But the crowd thronged outside in the churchyard, where Sarah Paulson and Seth MacFarlane were spotted. “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman was also on hand, as were Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Mandy Patinkin, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Kiernan Shipka.