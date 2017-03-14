UPDATED: The wait for more of HBO’s “Insecure” and “Ballers” won’t end until July, but at least the two half-hours have premiere dates: July 23. “Ballers” Season 3 will debut after the second episode of Season 7 of “Game of Thrones,” with “Insecure” following.

“Insecure” co-creator Issa Rae took to her Instagram account to answer some burning questions from fans about the second season, including the premiere date for Season 2 of her series. “I need you to mark your calendars for July 23,” Rae said.

Other questions included whether her character Issa would be single when the new season started, after the implosion of her last relationship (“No comment”), if Molly (Yvonne Orji) is still single (“No comment”), and whether Lawrence (Jay Ellis) is still fine (“Yeah, duh, I’ll comment on that all day”).

Season 1 of “Insecure” drew high praise from critics, including Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya, who wrote, “With rap music, self-deprecation, and a hundred different ways to inflect ‘boy, bye,’ ‘Insecure; and Issa Rae have worked to create a symphony of one character’s attempt to avoid her own problems for as long as possible.”

“Ballers,” starring Dwayne Johnson as former superstar and current financial manager Spencer Strasmore, will have 10 episodes in Season 3. Season 2 of “Insecure” will, like Season 1, consist of eight episodes.

Watch Rae’s announcement, which was far less complicated than HBO’s Facebook live stunt to reveal the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere date, here:

"When does season 2 of #InsecureHBO premiere," you ask? @insecurehbo A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

