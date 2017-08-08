‘Insecure,’ ‘Ballers’ Renewed at HBO

HBO has renewed “Insecure” for Season 3 and “Ballers” for Season 4, the network announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of ‘Ballers’ and ‘Insecure’ connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming.. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

“Ballers” stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-athlete Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s top players sports today. Created by Stephen Levinson, the hit comedy series returned for its ten-episode third season on July 23. Other cast regulars for the current season include: Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill.

The series is executive produced by Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, Denis Biggs, Karyn McCarthy.

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, “Insecure” follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce star in the show, which returned for its eight-episode second season on July 23. Rae also executive produces along with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry.