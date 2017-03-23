“Ink Master” has been renewed for Season 10 at Spike ahead of the Season 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, the network has also greenlit a female-centric spinoff special titled “Ink Master Angels.”

Season 10, which has been picked up for 16 one-hour episodes, will go into production later this year and air on the rebranded Paramount Network in 2018. Season 9 is set to debut this June along with new episodes of spinoff series “Ink Master: Redemption.” “Ink Master Angels” will be a one-hour special that will feature four of Season 8’s top female competitors — Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson, and Gia Rose — as they travel the country competing against tattoo artists to see who has what it takes to beat them. The special will debut later this year.

“I’m so pleased to see ‘Ink Master’ reach a milestone tenth season as it continues to be a great ratings driver for the network,” said Spike’s senior vice president of original programming Chachi Senior. “Additionally, the franchise has shown such amazing growth with our female audience that it is a natural progression to launch a female-fronted standalone competition.”

Each episode of the tattoo competition series focuses on a different and distinct style of tattooing such as realism, black and gray, and American traditional. After every challenge, the contestants face a judge panel made up of series host Dave Navarro and world renowned tattoo artists Chris Nunez of “Miami Ink” fame and Oliver Peck from Elm Street Tattoo.

All three shows are produced for Spike by Original Media with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, and Andrea Richter executive producing. Chaz Gray, executive producer of current and original series at Spike, oversees production of the show for the network and Tori Socha, vice president of development, will oversee production of “Ink Master Angels.”