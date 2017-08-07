Marvel’s Jeph Loeb Counters ‘Inhumans’ Criticism

Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb defended the studio’s upcoming series “Inhumans” Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour against assertions that the show’s premiere episode does not match the quality of previous Marvel efforts.

“I can tell you that it was written on the material that you were given that the show that you have seen is not the finished product,” Loeb said when asked whether the series had turned out as he had hoped it. “If you’re asking me whether or not it was done, it’s not. So to be perfectly honest, I don’t understand your question.”

Trailers for the forthcoming action-adventure series — whose first two episodes will premiere as a 75-minute movie in IMAX theaters — and three scenes screened last month at Comic-Con have drawn negative reactions on social media. The first episode of the show was made available for TCA members to screen prior to Sunday’s press tour presentation.

When one reporter prefaced a question with an assertion that the quality of the episode shown to critics was “not suitable” to IMAX screens, Loeb said, “I think you’re making an editorial statement, and I’m wondering what the question is.”

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey earlier Sunday addressed criticism of the show earlier in the day during her executive session.

“I think that the episode that you guys have seen is still a bit of a work in progress,” Dungey said. “We are still a month away from final air, but I do feel like there’s great opportunity there as well”

Loeb also spoke about how the series will tie in with ABC’s other Marvel series, “Agents of SHIELD.”

“You have to watch the show to find out how it all works out,” Loeb said. “What you do know is that they certainly are aware of what is happening in the continuity of ‘SHIELD.'”