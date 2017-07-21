‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Iwan Rheon Feared Being Typecast With ‘Inhumans’ Role

“Game of Thrones” alum Iwan Rheon was initially reluctant to take on his role in Marvel’s “Inhumans” for fear that it was too close to the character he had just played on the HBO drama — the villainous Ramsay Bolton.

“My fear was that … fear of being typecast and just repeating myself,” said Rheon, who plays antagonist Maximus in the upcoming ABC series, to moderator and Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb. “But as I looked at it more and more, I realized that wasn’t what you were trying to create with this show.

Loeb introduced three scenes from the premiere episode of “Inhumans,” as well as a trailer set to premiere ahead of the upcoming Christopher Nolan film “Dunkirk.” In the first of the three scenes, which Loeb called “the dinner scene.” Rheon’s Maximus — brother of the Inhuman king Black Bolt — storms off after challenging his brother’s decision to send another Inhuman, Triton, to earth to rescue new Inhumans discovered there.

After Maximus departs, Karnak (Ken Leung), an advisor to Black Bolt, scolds the king, warning him of their city’s diminishing resources.

In a later seen, Maximus is shown ordering the execution of another Inhuman, Gorgon, as part of coup against Black Bolt.

But Rheon insisted that Maximus is a far different character than Ramsay, who used brutal means to pursue power on”Game of Thrones.”

Of Maximus, he said, “In a way, he is a revolutionary and a forward thinker and he thinks that he can genuinely change the world for the better for the people. But he’s ruthless.”

Executive producers on “Inhumans” are Scott Buck–who previously worked on the Marvel series “Iron Fist”– and Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of television. Jim Chory–who has worked on “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and the upcoming “Defenders” series among several other Marvel shows–also executive produces. Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes. Marvel Television and ABC Studios are co-producing.

“The Inhumans” will premiere in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1 before its official premiere on ABC on Sept 29.