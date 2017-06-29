Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ First Trailer Brings War to Earth’s Doorstep (Watch)

Marvel and ABC released the first trailer for “The Inhumans” TV series on Thursday.

The show will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the titular race from the Marvel comics, including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding king of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Anson Mount will play Black Bolt; Iwan Rheon will play Black Bolt’s younger brother, Maximus the Mad; Serinda Swan will play the queen, Medusa; and Ken Leung will play Karnak.

Executive producers on the series are Scott Buck–who previously worked on the Marvel series “Iron Fist”– and Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of television. Jim Chory–who has worked on “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and the upcoming “Defenders” series among several other Marvel shows–also executive produces. Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes. Marvel Television and ABC Studios are co-producing.

“The Inhumans” will premiere in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1 before its official premiere on ABC on Sept 29.