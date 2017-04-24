Ingrid Michaelson rose to fame for having her songs on a TV show — now she’s about to get a show of her own.

The singer/songwriter, who first broke through on “Grey’s Anatomy,” has a project in development to Hulu, which she created with Liz Tigelaar (“Casual”).

“The Way I Am,” a single-camera comedy, is loosely based on Michaelson’s life. She’ll also be starring in the project, playing a heightened, fictionalized version of herself — a singer/songwriter who’s described as being at the height of her career, even if everyone thinks she’s Lisa Loeb.

Hulu is said to have won the project in a competitive bidding situation, with multiple networks bidding on the project.

Tigelaar penned the script and will serve as an executive producer, along with Michaelson and Lynn Grossman.

This project is a continuation of Tigelaar’s relationship with Hulu, who currently serves as showrunner of Golden-Globe nominated comedy “Casual,” which returns for its third season next month. Tigelaar also has a comedy pilot in contention at Showtime, “The Middlesteins,” which is former CBS entertainment chair Nina Tassler’s first post-CBS project.

Michaelson will be releasing a five-song duets EP, “Alter Egos,” later this month, which will feature re-imagined versions of songs from her most recent record, “It Doesn’t Have To Make Sense.”

Tigelaar is represented by UTA and Wendy Kirk and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Michaelson is repped by UTA and Secret Road Management.